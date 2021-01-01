Labradoodles Designs for Labradoodle Owners Love My Labradoodle Dog Fun Design Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Labradoodle Gift for puppy parents who love chocolate, Parti, Cream, black or red Australian or American Labradoodle Doodle dogs. Labradoodle are a mix between a poodle and Labrador Retriever. Design has colorful text that says "Love my Labradoodle." Fun design is colorful, playful and girly and makes a great gift for doodle owners, those who love Labradoodles, have a Labradoodle, or are still on the waitlist. Great gift for new puppy parent, breeder, or foster. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only