From jonfriday usa fire department firefighter gifts
JonFriday USA Fire Department Firefighter Gifts Love Maltese Cross Firefighter Thin Red Line Fireman Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this vintage love maltese cross design for your girlfriend, boyfriend, husband or wife ! It's the perfect gift idea & present for birthday, christmas, anniversary, retirement, memorial day, firefighter graduation, mother's day or father's day 2020 This firefighter design is a perfect gift for veteran, volunteer or wildland firefighter, fire captain or chief, retired firefighter, firewoman, firefighter wife, who will proudly wear this american fire rescue redline themed thin red line fireman design 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only