Vera Wang for Wedgwood - Love Knots Tealight Holders - Set of 2

Fill your home with romantic design with this Love Knots set of two tealight holders by Vera Wang for Wedgwood. With glass sides, these holders have silver plated stems each adorned with a silver bow. Wonderful table decorations, they are fantastic wedding gifts and there are more accessories available in the Love Knot range inspired by true romance. Key features: * Material: silver plating, glass * Dimensions: H16xD7.7cm * Delicate silver love knot bow design around each stem * Plain curved silver plated stems * Each perfectly holds a tealight * Wonderful wedding gift idea * More gifts & accessories available from Vera Wang for Wedgwood