This 'Love Is the Answer Mountains' Rectangle Graphic Art Print on Wood adds a touch of character to any room. Great for the cabin, beach house, winter chalet, kids room, game room, garage, kitchen or any room. Perfect as gifts to visitors or as a memento of places seen and loved. It comes ready to put on your wall with a saw tooth hanger. It is hand distressed to add to the vintage appeal. The image is printed directly onto the wood in a UV based archival quality ink to ensure fade resistance and last a lifetime. Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D