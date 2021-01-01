Love Heart Single Shower Curtain + Hooks

Thick sponge, soft and comfortable, thick and durable, non-woven plastic points, not easy to age, non-slip and wear-resistant, Soft and breathable, non-slip and moisture absorption.The use of first-class 3D digital printing technology, bright colors, not easy to fade, beautify the house and bring you comfort Experience. The cushion is made of polyester fiber, with excellent texture, water absorption and non-slip, fine stitches, and firm seams. Good wear resistance and long service life.It is recommended to clean regularly, easy to keep clean and durable, and can be machined or washed.