From the paper studio
Love Handwritten Stickers
Advertisement
Celebrate that magical feeling with Love Handwritten Stickers! These fun stickers feature black handwritten text in a variety of sizes and styles, along with love-themed illustrations such as a love letter, a kiss, hearts, and an envelope. Use them to embellish scrapbook pages, handmade cards, invitations, picture frames, and more! Dimensions: Length: 5/16" - 1 7/16" Width: 5/8" - 3 7/8" Text Included: I (heart) you! Be Mine Adore Soulmate Forever Package contains 31 stickers.