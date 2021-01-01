Love Dogs California Gear Love Dogs California Cute Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you love your dog and California and want to share that love with everyone, you want this design. Cute for Mothers Day, Valentines Day, Christmas, a birthday gift, or any occasion. Represent your puppy wherever you go. Show your love for all your cute, cuddly, crazy, rescue, purebred, and any canine friends. If you are from the Golden State or specifically from Los Angeles, the Bay Area, or any part of Cali, you'll want this design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only