Precious Moments Love Can Take Us Anywhere, Bisque Porcelain Figurine, 164702 Disney Showcase Collection, Multicolor

Enjoying a fun ride on a Scooter, Mickey mouse and Minnie mouse seemingly throw Caution to the wind as they gleefully embark on their next Adventure Whimsical in concept, this piece shows how Sometimes it doesn't matter what your destination may be, but rather it is the Journey that makes our relationships strong Give this sweet Disney showcase collection figurine as a birthday gift, holiday gift or for romantic Holidays to any fan of Mickey mouse and Minnie mouse Meticulously sculpted of Fine bisque porcelain and expertly hand-painted Approximately 6.75H x 6.5W x 6.5D inches