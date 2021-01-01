From kismet designs
Kismet Designs LOVE Bass Fishing Red Buffalo Check Rustic Lake Cabin Lodge Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
LOVE Bass Fishing Red Buffalo Check Rustic Lake Cabin Lodge silhouette pattern Rustic cabin lodge decor. Great for dorm room, college student, living room, sofa, couch, bedroom, bed. LOVE Bass Fishing trout Red Buffalo Check Rustic Lake Cabin Lodge silhouette pattern Great for dorm room, college student, mom, grandma, aunt, living room, sofa, couch, bedroom, bed. Kismet Designs 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only