From nikkidawn's asl apparel
NikkiDawn's ASL Apparel Love American Sign Language Alphabet ASL Education Support Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Love. The perfect American Sign Language themed design for anyone who loves someone who is deaf or hard of hearing. I'm sure you know someone who would really enjoy this! Perfect for ASL deaf ed teacher or student! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only