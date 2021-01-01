From moen
Lounge Wall Mounted Towel Ring
The Lounge Collection's towel ring from the Moen Inspirations collection has a brushed nickel finish to create a bright, highly reflective, cool grey metallic look. This bath accessory is easy to clean with a soft damp cloth and its concealed screw mounting. Moen is dedicated to designing and delivering beautiful products that last a lifetime. Moen offers a diverse selection of kitchen faucets, kitchen sinks, bathroom faucets and accessories, and showering products. Moen products combine style and functionality with durability for a lifetime of customer satisfaction. Finish: Chrome