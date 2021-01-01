36" Lounge Chair Cover - Duck Covers

Ideal for use in moderate weather conditions. Designed to protect patio furniture from dust, dirt, sun, rain and mild snow. The Duck Covers Essential patio furniture covers keep outdoor furniture protected and moisture free. Our patio furniture covers feature an innovative, multi-layer, breathable material that helps eliminate condensation that can damage furniture. One-year limited warranty. • Fits patio lounge chairs 36"W x 37"D x 36"H • One-year limited warranty • For harsher weather conditions, the Duck Covers Elegant or Ultimate patio furniture cover series are rmended • Designed to protect patio furniture from dust, dirt, sun, rain and mild snow • Water-resistant fabric is ideal for low to moderate moisture climates • Ultrasonically welded seams prevent water from penetrating the patio furniture cover • Reinforced tie-down straps secure patio furniture cover in place • Duck Covers rmend you store cushions separately when not in use Pattern: Solid.