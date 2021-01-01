Louisiana Tanager, Scarlet Tanager by John James Audubon Framed Painting Print
Description
Features:Custom framed museum quality digital reproductionPublished on archival premium matte paperWarm white on cinderAcrylic glazingHand madeMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrint Type: Primary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Number of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: James AudubonStyle: Orientation: VerticalSize (Size: 26" H x 20.08" W x 1.5" D, 32" H x 23.86" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 40" H x 28.9" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Acrylic PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Matting: 3"Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 20.08" W x 1.5" D): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 23.86" W x 1.5" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 28.9" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" H x 20.08" W x 1.5" D): 20.08Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 23.86" W x 1.5" D): 23.86Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 28.9" W x 1.5" D): 28.9Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1.5Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Individual Piece Weight (Size: 26" H x 20.08" W x 1.5" D): 5Individual Piece Weight (Size: 32" H x 23.86" W x 1.5" D): 7Individual Piece Weight (Size: 40" H x 28.9" W x 1.5" D): 11Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 20.08" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 32" H x 23.86" W x 1.5" D): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 40" H x 28.9" W x 1.5" D): 11Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 26" H x 20.08" W x 1.5" D, Frame Color: Academie Black with Gold