Louise Outdoor Woven Faux Rattan Side Table with Glass Top, Light Brown and Black

MODERN: With clean lines contrasted perfectly by its concentric circular top, our rattan table is the ideal modern accessory for your outdoor space. Finished with thin angled legs, this table not only has a sleek, minimalistic look but also provides a stable structure.POLYETHYLENE RATTAN: Featuring a long-lasting woven table top, this style is not only incredibly durable but also provides a versatile appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your outdoor decor.TEMPERED GLASS: Our side table has a tempered glass top that offers a smooth translucent surface. This glass is made to be stronger and safer than regular glass, making this more resistant to breakage and shattering.STEEL FRAME: The frame of this table consists of a steel material, making this incredibly durable and easy to maintain. Finished with a polished black color, this frame emphasizes its modern style.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this side table. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.Includes: One (1) Side TableMaterial: Polyethylene RattanTable Top Material: Tempered GlassLeg Material: SteelRattan Finish: Light BrownLeg Finish: BlackSome Assembly RequiredHand Crafted DetailsDimensions: 19.50 inches deep x 19.50 inches wide x 18.50 inches high