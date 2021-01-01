Louise Deery Me Canvas Art

Features:A sawtooth hanger is attached for easy hanging and artist biography information is included on the back so that children can learn more about today's working artistsAfter printing, the canvas is stretched by hand over a custom built 1.5" wood frame.Printed onto an artist's grade premium canvas.Around the sides providing a finished decorative edgeUsing the best digital reproduction method, resulting in great clarity and color saturationMulticolored spotted deer portraitProduct Type: Canvas ArtTheme: Animals and Insects;NauticalColor: BeigePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorPrimary Décor Material: CanvasPrimary Material Details: Artist grade canvasAdditional Materials: WoodNumber of Items Included: 1Solid Wood Construction: Non-Toxic: YesLead Free: YesFramed: NoFrame Finish: Wall Hook: YesNumber of Hooks: 1Handmade: YesHand Painted: NoRepositionable: NoLife Stage: Baby;KidGender: Gender NeutralCountry of Origin: United StatesPersonalized: NoLight Up: NoDry Erase: NoAnimal: JungleHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSubject: Animals & InsectsEntertainment: Fantasy & Sci Fi: Food & Beverage: Transportation: Education: Sports: Nature: Animals & Insects: DeerSpefications:Certifications: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 14" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 10Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 14" W x 1.5" D): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Thickness (Size: 14" H x 10" W x 1.5" D, 18" H x 14" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D, 40" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 14" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 0.95Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 14" W x 1.5" D): 1.1Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 1.6Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 3.56Overall Product Weight (Size: 40" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 3.95Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: Warranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Size: 14" H x 10" W x 1.5" D