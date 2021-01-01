From jonathan y
JONATHAN Y Louise 27 in. Silver/Chrome Mirrored Table Lamp
If your style toes the line between traditional and glam, than this curvy chrome lamp is likely up your alley. With a mosaic of mirror fragments hand-applied to the body, the shine is carried through to the chromed base and finial, where you're sure to love the disco ball effect that occurs when the light reflects of the many gleaming components. A linen tapered shade adds a casual touch to this statement-making piece.