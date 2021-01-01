JAYDEN CREATION Louis 42 in. White Desk with Chair Set

Whether you're rounding out a dedicated study, or repurposing an unused living room corner, this writing desk and chair set is a great spot to sit down and get your work done. Crafted in a white finish, this piece is capped with MDF work surface and wooden legs. Pairing a clean-lined silhouette with a distinctively curved pattern on the legs, this writing desk brings a touch of classic character as it anchors your office.2-drawers offer plenty of storage space for files, folders, and office supplies, while the smooth desktop provides a perfect platform for your laptop, speakers, and a stylish work lamp.