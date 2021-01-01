Noble House Loudon Rose Gold Metal Dining Chair

Bring a classic look into your home with a glamorous twist. Featuring an impressive sturdy iron frame, our chair gives you a stable place to sit while bringing your interior space an extravagant atmosphere. The parallel slats of the backrest and seating pair perfectly with its curved edges, giving this chair a sleek look that accentuates its modern design. Complete with a brilliant electroplated finish, this chair offers greater wear resistance that is also protected from corrosion, making this the perfect addition to any home. Color: Rose Gold.