Lou Lou Ghost Child's Chair by Kartell - Color: Pink (2853/Y2)

The relentless success of Louis Ghost has spawned a â€œbaby â€œ version of Philippe Starck's famous chair. Lou Lou Ghost has inherited its progenitor's classic design, material, indestructibility and ergonomics, teaching children to use small-sized chairs but with adult forms. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Pink.