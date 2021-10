Bring home the soothing aroma of this lotus waves scented room spray from Room Essentials™. It is sure to freshen up any space - whether at home or on-the-go! This 3.3 fl oz. room spray is the perfect addition to a shelf or end table - or bring it along in your bag wherever you need! If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund.