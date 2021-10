Inspired by the shape of a lotus seed pod, this elegant solar light looks terrific by day or night. Use alone to create a stunning focal point, or in multiples to create a graceful pathway. Looks great in planters too! The light will provide 6 hours of illumination - just make sure it gets 8 hours of direct sunlight to get a full charge. Let it turn on automatically as shadows fall, or use the on/off switch for precise control.