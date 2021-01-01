Lotus Modular Armless Low Chair

Scaled down to suit smaller-sized spaces, our popular Lotus sectional strikes the perfect balance between clean, modern style and cloud-like comfort. Nestled on a low shelter frame, deeply plush pillows are key to the armless chair's lounge-worthy luxury, packed with a fluffy down blend and just the right amount of inner support to keep it looking crisp. Just fluff and rotate to keep Lotus looking company-ready. The Lotus Modular Low Armless Chair is a Crate & Barrel exclusive. Frame is benchmade with engineered hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Sinuous wire spring suspension system Loose seat cushion is soy-based polyfoam wrapped in fiber-down blend and encased in downproof ticking Loose back cushion is fiber-down blend encased in downproof ticking Cushions finished with flange detailing