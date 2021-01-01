Lotos LED Round Adjustable Recessed Kit Multi-Pack by WAC Lighting - Color: White (R4ERAR-W930-WT-24)

The Lotos LED Round Adjustable Recessed Kit Multi-Pack from WAC Lighting provides the clean, low-profile look of traditional recessed fixtures with a room-defining adjustable twist. Plugging up neatly with a compact junction box, Lotos fits both dry and damp rooms with heavy-gauge retention clips containing moisture and air. In a recessed circular trim, its head rotates swiftly along a multi-axis gimbal ring. Its LED array inside shines through a glare-reducing frosted TIR lens to provide a clean, tapering beam of light. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White.