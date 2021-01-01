From xfactory

Lot2 200 Miles HDTV 1080P Outdoor Amplified HD TV Antenna Digital 360°UHF/VHF

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2. Noise Figure: =2.5dB 8. Main Voltage: AC 110V/60Hz Work Time: Monday to Saturday

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com