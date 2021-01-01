Lot 120 Multi Colors Cross Stitch Floss Cotton Thread Embroidery Sewing Skeins

Manufactured in advanced technology that ensures durability, not easy to break while embroidering. Worry no more on floss pilling as this set of threading floss are made of soft and smooth cotton proven durable even for longer storage time. 1 × 10 Color winding board This hand embroidery set from ThreadNanny contains full selection of 100 colors. It has different shades of red, blue, white, black, pink, yellow threads and more to meet different needs.