Your pet can now become a #1 fan with this officially licensed dog collar with the authentic team name, logo and design we are all familiar with! This collar is made with heavy-duty nylon material to ensure durability! It features your favorite team name and logo in vibrant team color with a metal d ring to attach the leash with breakaway buckle for easy open/close. Pets First Los Angeles Rams Navy Blue Dog Collar, Large (71- 90-lb) | STL-3036-LG