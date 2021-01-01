From tommy bahama
Los Altos Natural Oak Stain Carnaby Drawer Chest
Part of Los Altos Collection From Tommy BahamaCrafted from select Knotty Oak veneersNatural oak stain and hand-rubbed linen white finish.Vertical storage takes advantage of height while minimizing the square footage. This chest of five full-extension, self-closing drawers takes advantage of graduating sizes lending to varied storage options. The horizontal channel detailing between the drawers wraps around the end panels and is accented by the square ring-pull hardware.