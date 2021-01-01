Filament Design Lorinda 4-Light Brushed Nickel Bath Light with Clear Seedy Glass Shade

This Lorinda Collection bath light will update your home with its contemporary and eye-catching design. Featuring a brushed nickel finish and clear seedy glass shades, this fixture will accommodate a variety of decor styles. With its easy installation and low upkeep requirements, this bath light will not disappoint. Inspired by nautical themes, the Lorinda collection of fixtures uses specially crafted seedy glass shades and pairs them with bold metal trim and detailing. Vintage bulbs are included to complete this unique look and finishes include Brushed Nickel and Bronze.