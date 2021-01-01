Lori 22" W Velvet Armchair

Accent Chairs Set of 2 - Fabric seat cover keeps breathing and ventilating, high density sponge filling in seat, metal legs in wooden transfer painting. Dimension of dining chair: 22 x 22 x 30.7IN, Max Weight Loading: 200lbFeatures:Made with quality-reliable environment-friendly material, will be safer for your family and kids, all the chairs were tested before sailing for offering you a more excellent shopping experienceLuxurious appearance makes the chairs set perfect to decor your dining room, living room, bedroom, corner, or small spaces in your home officeDesign: ArmchairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: Seat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Beige): BeigeUpholstery Grade: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Gray): GrayPattern: Solid ColorLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: CottonBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Tight backWeight Capacity: 200Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: Frame Material: MDFFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Arms Included: YesArm Type: Round ArmsArm Material: FabricArm Material Details: Ottoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: OakTufted Cushions: NoSwivel: NoSeat Construction: MDFRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: SeatReversible Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Cover: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Slipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: Fade Resistant;Tear ResistantProduct Care: Wipe with a dry clothPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: NoAnti-Microbial: NoNumber of Chairs Included: 2Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Mattress Included: NoCushion Construction: FoamFoam Density: 1.5 lbs./cu. ft.Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: Joinery: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Spefications:TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Complian