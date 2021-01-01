Lorex 4K Ultra HD 8-Channel Fusion 3TB NVR System with 4x 8MP Bullet Cameras

N842A83 NVR Features Record and view video in up to 4K (8MP) Ultra HD Resolution on all channels Digitally zoom in on distant objects for better clarity View synchronized playback of up to 4 cameras at the same time Expand your security system with up to 8 IP cameras with built-in PoE ports Pair your system with up to two Lorex Fusion compatible Wi-Fi products such as Wi-Fi cameras, Doorbells, Floodlights, and more Stream and record continuous video from your Wi-Fi cameras on your recorder Increase your limited Wi-Fi SD-Card storage capability by taking advantage of recording directly to the NVRs built-in HDD Quickly access your live footage with simple voice commands, compatible with Amazon and Google Control your Deterrence cameras features with your voice (compatible with Google Assistant only) Receive notifications when a person, vehicle or face is detected on your property from your Lorex Home