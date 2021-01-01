Loretta Tower Kittens Play House Activity Scratching Post

Made with natural sisal scratching posts and soft plush fabric, perfect for your cats to scratch and sharpen their claws without damaging your own furniture. This cat tower easy to assemble in a matter of minutes, less than 3 minutes to install (no tools required). And the detachable structure is easy to store without occupying extra space in your home. Perfect size for cats up to 10 lb. Please note that this cat tree is not suitable for overweight or big cats, carefully check the size of the cat tree before selecting it. If you have an active kitten that needs a place to play and relax, our cat tree is an ideal gift for your small kitten cats. Cat tree, and additional hanging ball toys, and spring mouse plush toys on the product. Add a bit of extra fun time to your cats.