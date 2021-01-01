Loranna 97" Fabric Sofa, Created for Macy's

Update your space with this easy going sofa. Plenty of room for everyone is offered without compromising on style. Knife-edge seams on the cushions and modified track arms blend both a streamlined appearance and a framed casual-look to this piece which rests on minimalist feet for a low-profile silhouette. Combining down blend cushions with high-resiliency foam cores, luxurious comfort stands out to provide you with an inviting feel that is second to none.