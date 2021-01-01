From astoria grand
Lorain 33" Solid Wood Console Table
This high quality, antique reproduction large console is very similar to our best selling model the console, please see the related products link at the bottom of this page for details. This console is just slightly larger and beefier to help fill larger spaces. The shaped mahogany top with satinwood banding is fastened on a central column with three hand-carved legs sweeping out towards the brass capped feet. Hand-carved solid mahogany base and legs.