Loop Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Iron - (104230-1348)

The Loop Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is an interior lighting piece that delivers warm, diffused lighting to contemporary living environments while acting as a focal point in home dÃ©cor lighting. The piece is constructed from a metallic building material and is suspended from the ceiling via chain mechanism, 3 feet of which are included with the fixture. The fixture utilizes four incandescent bulbs (not included) and a Natural Anna inner shade and glass diffuser to radiate a soft, ambient type of lighting experience. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting