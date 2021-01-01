From best fishing lure walleye fisherman vintage
Best Fishing Lure Walleye Fisherman Vintage Look Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
The illustration shows a walleye chasing a vertical fishing lure. This design appeals to all with a passion for walleye fishing This design makes a great gift for a fisherman like your dad, brother, buddy or a colleague for a fishing trip, birthday or Christmas 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only