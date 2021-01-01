LOOK 1080p HD Smart Indoor Surveillance Camera for Home Security No Hub Works with Alexa Google Assistant Microsoft Cortana Requires 24 GHz WiFi 1.

Best Quality Guranteed. HOME SECURITY CAMERA The LOOK 1080p smart camera gives peace of mind anywhere anytime With a built-in motion sensor you can monitor every corner in your roomall while recording and storing footage NO HUB REQUIRED This smart home security camera system works with your home Wi-Fino hub required! Simply download the app mount your security camera and connect It also works with Alexa Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana COMPATIBILITY The LOOK Smart Security Camera is only compatible with 2 4GHz Wi-Fi networks Whether its used for monitoring shops meeting rooms pets nannies or elderly protect what matters to you most with s LOOK 1080p HD security camera CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE Using your home Wi-Fi you can control and remotely access real-time and stored footage directly from your smartphone With a mic and speakerphone built in you can also interact or quietly listen from any location