What It Is: The perfect prep for eye makeup, Bobbi Brown's non-drying, non-greasy Eye Base helps keep any powder eye shadow crease-free and color true. What It Does: Available in a range of skin tone correct shades, Long-Wear Eye Base neutralizes and diminishes redness and skin discoloration while extending the wear of any eye shadow by 8 hours. How To Use It: Swipe on bare lids and apply eye makeup as you normally would.