Long USB 30 USB to USB Male to Male in Blue 10 ft

Best Quality Guranteed. High performance USB male to male connects computers with USB 3.0 type A port (backwards compatible with USB 2.0 type A port) to USB peripherals such as USB Switch and KVM Switch. Enjoy SuperSpeed USB 3.0 data transfer rate at up to 5 Gbps, 10x faster than USB 2.0 with this USB 3 cable Premium male to male USB engineered with molded strain relief connectors for durability and grip treads for easy plugging and unplugging The USB data features a combination of gold-plated connectors, bare copper conductors, and foil & braid shielding provides superior performance, error-free data transmission, and fast charging speed This double USB cord does not support connecting two computers directly