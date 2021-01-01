Long Range Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver Set with APTX Low Latency by for TV PC PrePaired Wireless Audio Adapter Set

Best Quality Guranteed. 164 FT LONG RANGE WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING - The Long Range Bluetooth Adapters Set with high gain external antennas provide exceptional long-range performance up to 50m / 164ft, the most out performance long range Bluetooth audio devices in the market. The better reception means longer range, covering more corners, and eliminate Bluetooth dead spots, ensure that your wireless signal will remain stable over longer distances from indoor to the backyard, garage, patio, pool and beyond etc. NO LIP-SYNC DELAY - aptX Low Latency technology eliminate Bluetooth audio delay, so you can watch TV / Movie / Video / Gaming and listen to high-clarity sound in perfect synchronization and zero lip-sync delay Voice and picture are in sync. OPTICAL / RCA / 3.5mm AUX / COAXIAL - Supports both digital (optical), analog (RCA / 3.5mm aux audio) and coaxial input and output! TOSlink cable and 3.5mm / RCA cable are included. Worked Right Out of the Bo