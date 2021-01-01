Long Range Bluetooth 50 Transmitter Receiver for TV 40MS Low Latency Wireless HD Audio Adapter with PassThru for Home Stereo Optical AUX RCA Always.

3-IN-1 Multi-Purpose Bluetooth 5.0 AdapterBluetooth-enable virtually ANY of your audio devices at home. TX + Bypass: As a Transmitter, connect it to audio output devices, such as TV, PC, you can enjoy ultra-fast high-fidelity audio from your Bluetooth headphones or speakers flexibility, and allows connect to wired speaker or home stereo at same time for your parents with hearing loss. Enjoy Bluetooth and wired devices. RX Mode: As a Receiver, turn your old home stereo system wireless one. Extended Long Range TransmissionUtilizing Latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and Class 1 RF antennas design, Audio transmission distance up to 80-110ft indoors and 295ft outdoor. Far more than the 33-ft Bluetooth limit. You can use two BTI-042 as a Transmitter/Receiver to walk through the walls, freely enjoy music in the courtyard. Note: Operating range can be affected by multiple factors (walls, people, etc.), wireless interference (Wi-Fi, etc.) and paired devices.