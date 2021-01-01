Doubling as a coffee table and a footstool, the Long Island Ottoman is a great addition to any indoor or outdoor space. The ottoman itself is solid teak, and the cushion is comfortable and it is made from Olefin fiber. This is an extremely durable man-made fiber that is stain and water-resistant. The ottoman can be paired with the Long Island sectional group or used alone for a multitude of purposes. Perfect for sunroom or covered patio. Made from 100% solid plantation grown eco-friendly teak and premium hardware, this teak ottoman will give you years of enjoyment. Its marine polyurethane finish makes it suitable for any room and decorating scheme. The timeless look of our premium grade-A teak wood means that while your decorating style may change over the years, this piece has a timeless look all it's own and will always look great in any room. You'll love the gorgeous honey-brown wood grains found in our teak wood.The Long Island Ottoman has dimensions of 45.5" x 25.25" x 17.5"h.