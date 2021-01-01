From marshalltown trowel

Long AC Adapter Power Supply Cord Cable for LG TV 32LN530B 32LN5310 32LN5700 42GA6400 42LB5600 42LN5300 47GA6400 47LA7400 49LB5550 55LB5550.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 18 AWG / 1 x 3-slot Female (IEC-320-C5) & 1 x NEMA 5-15P Compatibility: Universal 3-SLOT Mickey Mouse cable will fit all 3 Prong Laptop AC adapters Acer Aspire Timeline Ultra Switch, TravelMate, Extensa, Chromebook; ASUS VivoBook Taichi Book Flip, Trio, ROG; Toshiba Satellite Radius; HP Pavilion, Envy Touchsmart Sleekbook Elitebook, Folio, Probook, ZBook, HP Spectre x360, Split x2, HP Stream, Compaq Presario; Lenovo ThinkPad Helix, Edge, Dell Inspiron Latitude Vostro AlienWare XPS; (laptop power cord mickey mouse) (mouse plug power cord) Certification: UL listed and CSA approved Cables are fully rated for 125 Volt/10 Amp applications This heavy-duty 18 AWG cord features a fully molded design for maximum durability and long life

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com