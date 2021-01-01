London Composition 002 Bookshelf by TemaHome - Color: White - Finish: White - (9500314919)

The London Composition 2010-002 Bookshelf is charismatic and modern. Unique and different than any other bookshelf you've seen before, it is stylish and functional. It can be used as a room divider by itself or set against the wall. Made from a MDF, wood veneer, and natural oak, it is highly durable, making it last for years to come. Great for the living room or office, you can choose from a variety of frame and back finish. Based in Portugal, Temahome has been defining modern simplicity with its distinct line of contemporary furniture since 1981. Minimalist style and clean lines blend with stylistic function and form to create timeless pieces that will redefine any space. Temahomes unique selection of modern furniture includes beds, tables, desks, and bookshelves that come in a variety of styles and materials. Color: White.