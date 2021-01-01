London Bedor138 Bedroom Set 3 Pieces

Features:The set includes a bed base and headboard, as well as two matching nightstands.This bedroom set comes has a lovely unique look to it like no otherPieces Included: Bed;NightstandNumber of Products Included: 3 PieceConfigurable: NoColor: Frame Material: Manufactured WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Additional Frame Material Details: Wood: YesWood Species: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Tufted: Mattress Included: NoCore Construction: Mattress Cover Material: Comfort Level: Bed Included: YesMattress Size: Box Spring Required: YesRecommended Box Spring Height: Box Spring Included: Base Construction: StandardNumber of Slats Included: Distance between the Slats: Slat Material: Slat System Included: Center Support Legs: Number of Center Support Legs: Bed Type: OtherBed Weight Capacity: Recommended Mattress Thickness: Headboard Included: Headboard Type: Lighted Headboard: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Headboard Finished Back: Footboard Included: Bed Storage Included: Number of Bed Storage Drawers: Trundle Bed Included: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: Nightstand Included: YesNumber of Nightstands Included: 2Nightstand Top Material: Nightstand Top Wood Species: Nightstand Drawers Included: Number of Nightstand Drawers: Nightstand Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Nightstand Drawer Glide Mechanism: Nightstand Doors Included: Number of Nightstand Doors: Nightstand Shelving Included: Number of Nightstand Shelves: Nightstand Handle/Accent Material: Nightstand Removable Handle: Mirrored Nightstand: Nightstand Lighting Included: Nightstand Cable Management: Nightstand Built-In Outlets: Nightstand Finished Back: Dresser Included: NoDresser Mirrored Finish: Dresser Drawers Included: Number of Dresser Drawers: Dresser Drawer Glide Mechanism: Dresser Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Dresser Dovetail Drawer Joints: Dresser Felt Lined Drawers: Multiple Dresser Drawer Sizes: Dresser Doors Included: Number of Dresser Doors: Number of Interior Dresser Shelves: Dresser Hutch Included: Dresser Media Compartments: Dresser Cable Management: Dresser Finished Back: Dresser Handle/Accent Material: Dresser Tipover Restraint Device Included: Dresser Lighting Included: Chest Included: NoChest Mirrored Finish: Chest Drawers Included: Number of Chest Drawers: Chest Drawer Glide Mechanism: Chest Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Chest Dovetail Drawer Joints: Chest Felt Lined Drawers: Multiple Chest Drawer Sizes: Chest Doors Included: Number of Chest Doors: Number of Interior Chest Shelves: Chest Hutch Included: Chest Media Compartments: Chest Cable Management: Chest Finished Back: Chest Handle/Accent Material: Chest Tipover Restraint Device Included: Chest Lighting Included: Country of Origin: SpainPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Includes Additional Pieces: NoStorage Included: NoType of Storage: Spefications:FIRA Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: CE Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: