London BEDOR13 Bedroom Set 5 Pieces

This bed set comes with the option of a high gloss color or a matte color. It easily completes your room in the most pleasing way. The natural color of the headboard and base bed keeps your room looking bright and spacious. It has a decorative beautiful touch in the center of the headboard. The color scheme is very unique and great for your bedroom. A matching mirror, dresser and nightstand is included for a completed look. Color: Matte Brown