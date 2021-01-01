London 3-3/4 in (96 mm) Center-to-Center Polished Nickel/Black Bronze Cabinet Pull

The Amerock BP36648PNBBR London 3-3/4 in (96 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Polished Nickel/Black Bronze . With its faceted forms and clean geometric patterns, the London collection creates a sophisticated modern statement. Crisp lines marry with an assembled, split finish design for something truly dramatic. A high-contrast split finish, Amerock’s polished nickel/black bronze finish marries the shimmering, mirrorlike nature of polished nickel with striking accents of black bronze (matte black). Founded in 1928, Amerock’s award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company’s reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Amerock offers a variety of styles and finishes at affordable prices that add the perfect finishing touch to any room