From lumisource
LumiSource Lombardi Black Metal, Teal Noise Fabric, Walnut Wood Tall (36-in and up) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool | BS-LMB BKTL
Advertisement
Add mid-century flair to your bar or counter area with the LumiSource Lombardi Barstool. Enjoy the plush tufted fabric seats and backrest over bent wood providing optimal support and comfort. The Lombardi adjusts to your preferred height and swivels 360 degrees. Available in various upholstery, wood, and metal finishes, choose the color that suits your space best. LumiSource Lombardi Black Metal, Teal Noise Fabric, Walnut Wood Tall (36-in and up) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool | BS-LMB BKTL