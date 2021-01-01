From franklin brass
Franklin Brass Lombard 1-in Soft Iron Square Cabinet Knob in Black | P41758K-SI-C
The Lombard Knob features a design that is full of character and brings a sense of inspired beauty into any room in your home. The classic silhouette is perfect for traditional or casual cabinetry and furniture, and is crafted from die cast zinc for long lasting quality and durability. Installation hardware is included.