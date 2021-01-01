Lomanto Life is Great and Fantastic Single Shower Curtain

Features:Printed decorative shower curtain100% Premium polyester with 12 button holes for hook placementProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: Tan/BlueMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% Premium polyesterProducts Included: Shower CurtainWater Repellent: NoMildew Resistant: NoFade Resistant: YesTear Resistant: NoChlorine Free: NoTheme: Weighted Hem: NoHooks Required: NoNumber of Hook Holes: 12Stitch Reinforced Hook Holes: YesGrommets: NoGrommet Material: Grommet Color: Rust Resistant Grommets: Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Reinforced Top Hem: YesLiner Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: YesReversible: NoSame Pattern on Both Sides: Second Image Theme: Pockets Included: NoFabric Weight: 2Life Stage: AdultWashing Care: Machine washLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: PortugalHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSet/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesFire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 71Overall Width - Side to Side: 74Hook Hole Spacing: 5Pockets: NoPocket Height - Top to Bottom: Pocket Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No