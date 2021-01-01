Loloi ll Spectrum SPE-02 Sunset/Ocean Geometric Area Rug 2'-6" x 9'-9"

Hooked of wool by artisans in India, The Spectrum collection features vibrant color and texture Playful and eclectic, this collection is a geometric focal point for any space Multiple sizes, patterns and colors offer great options for living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, stairways, hallways, bathrooms and offices Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean, white dry sponge or cloth. Avoid exposure to all liquids. Appropriate rug pad is highly recommended on all surfaces to prevent slipping, add cushion, and improve durability. The color may transfer and should not be placed directly over existing carpet. For vacuuming, use a vacuum cleaner without a beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. If your vacuum has variable power settings, set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than back and forth motion.